Sunita Ahuja is one of the most unfiltered and unapologetic celebrities there is. And when it comes to humour, she even leaves behind her husband, Govinda. Sunita recently invited Curly Tales to her home and spilled quite some tea. The star wife spoke to Kamiya Jani about her love for alcohol and how Govinda calls her 'Dharam ji' because of her fondness for hard drinks.

Ahuja also revealed that the most comfortable spot at her home is her bar counter. She mentioned how Blue Label is her favourite drink as she finds is easy to digest. "This is my favourite spot and Blue Label is my favourite drink. I have it whenever I'm happy. It is light to digest," she said.

Drinks on cheat days

Sunita further added that she doesn't drink everyday only on weekends or when there is a happy occasion. "I am happy when it's my kids' birthday. For example, there was Yash's launch recently. I was so happy that I finished a whole bottle. Even when there's an India Vs Pakistan match, I also go for one. I don't drink every day, only on Sunday. It is my cheat day," she confessed.

Further talking about how the family reacts to her drinking, Sunita said, "Govinda ne sabko bol ke rakha hai ki humaare ghar mein ek Dharam ji hain. And Dharam ji mere favourite hai, so I don't mind it," he hilariously shared. (Govinda has told everyone that he has a Dharmendra at home)

Spending birthdays alone

Sunita also revealed that when it comes to her birthdays, she prefers spending it alone. "I gave all these years to my kids, now they are grown up. I want to live for myself. So, I go out alone on every birthday." She also mentioned how she visits temples, gurudwaras on her birthday and at night gets drinking.

"Jaise hi 8 bajta hai, bottle khol ke, akele cake kaatke, daaru pee leti hu. I keep it balanced by doing puja and party. I enjoy doing it alone. Janam hota hai toh akele, marte ho toh bhi akele," she concluded. (As soon as it is 8pm, I open the bottle, cut the cake alone and drink)