The news of Sunita Ahuja and Govinda ending their 37-year-long marriage had sent shockwaves across the nation. The news came just a few days after several interviews of Sunita hinting at trouble in their marriage surfaced online. While in one interview, Sunita had claimed that she doesn't want a husband like Govinda in her next birth; in another she revealed that the two were living separately.

Sunita's revelations came to a sharp turn when reports of the couple filing for divorce surfaced. And while there might be some truth to it, the couple is back and happy in their marital abode now.

Did file for divorce

Govinda's lawyer has revealed that the star wife had indeed filed for divorce from the actor some six months ago. But, the couple worked out on their differences and reconciled. "Everything is fine between them now. Such things happen between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together," their lawyer, Lalit Bindal told India Today.

How family members reacted

As soon as the news of the couple heading for divorce surfaced, family members were quick to come out and call the allegations baseless.

"These are just speculations. Their bond is so strong, and they've built a loving relationship over the years. How can they get divorced? It's completely untrue. People should stop spreading misinformation about their personal lives," Arti Singh had said in an interview. Krushna Abhishek also refuted the claims and called them just "lies".

Govinda and Sunita are now back together and even rang in New Year together in Nepal in 2025.