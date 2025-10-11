Sunita Ahuja's Karwa Chauth 2025 post has raised many eyebrows. Govinda's wife flaunted a huge gold necklace on social media and claimed it to be a gift from the actor. She thanked Govinda for the gold necklace and also called it her Karwachauth gift. The length and size of the gold necklace has sent social media into a tizzy.

Sunita's post

Sunita shared some lines from Govinda's iconic song and wrote, "Sona kitana sona hai @govinda_herono1 Mera Karwa Chauth Gift aa gaya." She flaunted the gold necklace in the social media post. However, social media is not convinced.

Social media reacts

"Someone tell me is this necklace real or fake?" asked a user.

"Show us the hallmark madam. We don't believe this. These days gold is more expensive than diamond," another user commented.

"Taken in jewellery shop," a social media user commented.

"Look at those plastic bags on the side... these necklaces are kept in those bags. Can't be real," another keen user pointed out.

"Side effects of divorce?" read a comment.

"Fake or real?" read another comment.

However, there were many who praised Sunita too.

"May God bless your relation with lots of happiness," a user commented.

"Your smile, laugh is more prettier than this necklace," another user wrote.

Sunita-Govinda divorce news

Sunita's post comes amid constant speculations on her and Govinda's divorce. The star wife had herself admitted in one of the interviews that she doesn't live with the superstar anymore and the two have their own houses. She also spoke about how she shouldn't get a husband like Govinda in her next life.

From refusing to answer questions on where Govinda is to publicly wondering if he shot himself, Sunita had set social media wondering if the couple had headed for splitsville. However, a few months after making those claims, she took a U-turn, saying no one could separate them ever.