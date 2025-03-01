Bollywood actor Govinda's married life has been making headlines. Over the past few days, several social media reports claimed that his wife, Sunita Ahuja, had filed for divorce. Rumors about their relationship hitting a rough patch went viral after it was reported that the couple was living separately.

However, days after the internet was abuzz with speculation about their alleged divorce, Sunita Ahuja put all rumors to rest on Saturday.

'We stay separate because my daughter and I wear shorts at home': Sunita Ahuja dismisses divorce rumours with divorce

In a now-viral video, Sunita clarified that no one could separate her from Govinda.

She said, "Alag-alag rehne ka matlab yeh hai ki jab unhone politics join ki thi, tab hamari beti badi ho rahi thi, aur uss samay kai karyakarta ghar par aate the. [Living separately means that when he joined politics, our daughter was growing up, and many party workers used to visit our home.]"

She added, "Ab jab beti jawan ho gayi hai, hum ghar mein aaram se shorts pehen kar ghoomte hain, isliye humne samne hi ek office le liya tha. Agar iss duniya mein koi mai ka laal mujhe aur Govinda ko alag kar sakta hai, toh samne aakar dikhaye. [Now that our daughter is grown up, we can move around freely at home in our shorts, so we took an office space right in front of our house. If anyone in this world thinks they can separate me and Govinda, let them come forward and try.]"

Sunita on living separately

Sunita had previously addressed their living arrangement in an interview with Hindi Rush.

She revealed that she and Govinda often stay separately as he spends nights at his bungalow after late meetings and gatherings. "We have two houses—a bungalow opposite our apartment. My temple and my children are in the flat. We live there, while Govinda often gets late due to his meetings. He loves talking and will gather 10 people to chat. Meanwhile, my son, daughter, and I live together, but we hardly talk because I feel excessive talking drains energy," she shared.

While separation rumors persist, an ETimes report suggests that although Sunita did send a separation notice months ago, no further action has been taken. For now, Govinda and Sunita remain together.

Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, confirmed in an interview with India Today that while Sunita had filed for divorce six months ago, the couple has since reconciled.

"We even traveled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. Such issues are common between couples, but they are strong and will always be together," Bindal stated.

He also dismissed rumors of them living separately, explaining that Govinda had purchased the bungalow after becoming an MP purely for official purposes.