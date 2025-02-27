One of Bollywood's most loved and enduring couples, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have a love story straight out of a movie. Their romance blossomed at a very young age, but after 37 years of marriage, reports suggest that Sunita had considered divorcing Govinda. This isn't the first time rumours of trouble in their marriage have made headlines.

Over the past few days, several reports have claimed that Govinda and Sunita's marriage has hit a rough patch and that they have been living separately.

Despite their marriage hitting a rough patch, Govinda and Sunita's journey together has stood the test of time. Did you know that when Govinda married Sunita, he was just 24 years old, while she was only 18?

Recalling their early days, Sunita once shared in an interview with ETimes, "I used to stay at my sister's house, and my jijaji was Govinda's uncle. Govinda lived there for three years, and that's where I met him for the first time. We would dance together, and my jijaji encouraged us. We started dating, and I got married at 18. Tina was born when I was 19. If you ask Govinda, he will say I got him into child marriage!"

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987 but kept their marriage a secret until after their daughter Tina was born in 1988. Their son, Yashvardhan, was born in 1997.

Father's disapproval and love letter Intercepted

Sunita's father did not attend her wedding because Govinda was still a struggling actor at the time. Their love story had its fair share of drama—Sunita's mother once intercepted a love letter in which Sunita expressed her desire to marry Govinda as soon as possible. Govinda's mother, Nirmala Devi, also adored Sunita and supported their relationship.

Govinda's Alleged Affairs

Throughout his career, Govinda was linked with several actresses, including Neelam Kothari and Raveena Tandon, causing tension in his marriage.

Govinda and Neelam Kothari

Govinda made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with Love 86, where he met Neelam. He later admitted to having feelings for her, even breaking off his engagement with Sunita at one point.

In a 1990 Stardust interview, he said, "I couldn't stop praising Neelam. To my friends, my family—even to Sunita, to whom I was committed. I would tell Sunita to change and become like Neelam. I was merciless. Sunita would get irritated and tell me, 'You fell in love with me for who I am. Don't try to change me.' But I was confused."

Eventually, after a brief separation, Sunita reconciled with him. "I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement. Had she not called me after five days and coaxed me back, I would probably have married Neelam," he admitted.

However, in a 2024 interview with Hauterrfly, Neelam clarified that there was never any romance between her and Govinda.

Govinda and Raveena Tandon



Sunita once joked about Raveena's fondness for Govinda, saying, "Raveena still says, 'Chi Chi, if I had met you earlier, I would have married you.' I told her, 'Take him, then you'll find out!'"

She also recalled teasing Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show, encouraging him to have affairs—but clarified it was all in good humor. However, she admitted that while she wasn't worried about infidelity in his prime, she's more cautious now that he's older and has more free time.

Sunita's take on extramarital affairs

In a candid chat with Hauterrfly, Sunita warned women against underestimating their partners, saying, "If a man cheats, he will mess up so badly that it'll take years to fix the damage. But the other woman never leaves. You might exit his life, but she won't."

Govinda's lack of romantic gestures

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Sunita revealed that she has told Govinda not to be her husband in their next life. "He never takes me on vacations! I'm someone who loves to go out, eat pani puri on the streets, and enjoy life with my husband. But he spent too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we went to the movies together."

Current status of their marriage

While rumors of separation continue, an ETimes report suggests that although Sunita did send a separation notice months ago, there has been no movement since. It appears that, for now, Govinda and Sunita are still together.

Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, clarified in an interview with India Today that while Sunita did file for divorce six months ago, the couple has since reconciled.

Bindal stated, "We even travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. Such issues are common between couples, but they are strong and will always be together."

He also dismissed rumours of the couple living separately, explaining that Govinda had purchased the bungalow after becoming an MP purely for official purposes.