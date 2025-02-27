'Better than Dull Ivory lehenga look': Prajakta Koli shines in red saree,traditional tilhari for her Nepalese wedding, embracing husband Vrishank's culture

Social media influencer Prajakta Koli tied the knot with her longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal, in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Tuesday, February 25. Their pre-wedding festivities began earlier last week, and Prajakta has been sharing breathtaking pictures from the celebrations.

On Tuesday, the actor and popular YouTuber shared glimpses of her wedding, capturing priceless moments of her and Vrishank dressed in gorgeous ivory ensembles, looking deeply in love.

Prajakta Koli shines in red saree, traditional tilhari for her Nepalese wedding, embracing husband Vrishank's culture

After the traditional ceremony, Prajakta also embraced her husband's Nepalese heritage by wearing conventional attire and jewellery for a second wedding ceremony. While Prajakta and Vrishank have yet to share official photos from their Nepalese wedding on Instagram, several guests shared pictures of the couple dressed in traditional Nepalese outfits. In the images, Prajakta looked stunning in a red Nepalese wedding saree, adorned with a Tilhari around her neck.

Vrishank, on the other hand, looked dapper in a Daura Suruwal, one of the national outfits of Nepalese men.

A Tilhari is the Nepalese equivalent of a mangalsutra, placed around the bride's neck by the groom during the wedding ceremony. It is worn by Nepalese women as a symbol of their married status.

Netizens, however, had mixed reactions to Prajakta's bridal looks. While some admired her ivory Anita Dongre lehenga, many fans preferred her traditional Nepalese bridal look, stating that she looked more radiant in the red saree.

Apart from her Nepalese wedding attire, fans also loved Prajakta's sangeet look, where she donned a red saree paired with green bangles, exuding a perfect bridal glow.

Take a look at what netizens had to say:

A user commented, "These pictures are way more beautiful than the official ones because they feel real. The vibrant colours are stunning!"

Another asked, "What is this long green necklace she's wearing? Which tradition does it belong to?"

A third user remarked, "Fir vahi minimal off-white..." (Once again, the same minimal off-white look).

Another added, "Why are red or pink lehengas no longer in trend? The white looks too faded to me."

Prajakta's Friend, Chef Saransh Goila, Shares Pictures from Her Nepalese Wedding

On Wednesday, February 26, Chef Saransh Goila shared a series of pictures from Prajakta's Nepalese wedding on Instagram.

Prajakta's wedding was attended by close friends, including Mithila Palkar, Mallika Dua, and entrepreneurs Nikhil Taneja and Gurpreet Singh. A playful snapshot captured Saransh, Mallika, and Mithila enjoying ice lollies during the festivities.

Saransh's heartfelt caption read: "Wishing Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal a lifetime of happiness, love, and companionship. You both are the finest, loveliest, and most beautiful inside-out humans I have had the pleasure of being friends with in this lifetime. To me, you both are perfect! Happy married life, P+V."

For the wedding, Vrishank opted for an ivory sherwani with hints of green to complement the bride's outfit. Meanwhile, Prajakta wore an off-white bridal lehenga designed by Anita Dongre, featuring a special painting theme.

Prajakta captioned her wedding post with the date, "25.2.25", accompanied by a red heart and an evil eye emoji.