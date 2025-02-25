Popular actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25. Their pre-wedding festivities are in full swing, with family and friends celebrating their love.

On Sunday, the couple hosted their mehendi ceremony, and pictures and videos of them dancing and enjoying the occasion have taken over social media. As they prepare to embark on this new journey, reports suggest that Prajakta will wear her mother's wedding saree and jewellery for one of the pre-wedding functions. The intimate wedding ceremony will take place at the breathtaking Oleander Farms in Karjat, surrounded by lush greenery and serene landscapes.

The star-studded guest list includes Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah, and Raftaar.

Prajakta Koli & Vrishank Khanal's fairytale wedding: From college romance to forever

Prajakta, who hails from India, and Vrishank, who is from Nepal, first met in college. Their love story began in the era of BlackBerry Messenger (BBM). Prajakta was 18, and Vrishank, 22. They were introduced through a mutual friend. Recalling their early days, Prajakta shared that Vrishank had approached a friend to ask for her BBM pin, which led to their first conversation. She hadn't even seen him in person until they attended a Ganpati puja at their common friend's place. Soon after, Vrishank asked her out, and the rest is history.

Like any long-term relationship, theirs had its challenges. Prajakta admitted that navigating differences wasn't always easy. Initially, they avoided difficult conversations and things streamlined slowly and steadily.

Their love has evolved beautifully over the years. Prajakta described herself as extremely romantic, someone who expresses emotions openly, while Vrishank was more reserved, taking his time to show affection. However, in hindsight, she realized that he was always the one putting her first, even when she took longer to reciprocate.

The meaning of love has changed for them over time. Initially, it was all about excitement and getting to know each other. As their careers took off, love became about giving each other space to grow professionally. Later, it became about integrating their families and building a shared life. Now, Prajakta believes they have found the perfect balance between their personal and professional lives while always being there for each other.

In a candid revelation, Prajakta shared that her father, Manoj Koli, was initially hesitant about her relationship with Vrishank.

Recalling the time, Manoj shared how Prajakta cried at home when Vrishank refused to be in a relationship with her. He shared that he thought she was getting distracted from her career. Manoj said, "At that time, you were hardly 17-18. You were excited and passionate about your career. I thought it was a hurdle. I thought at this age leaving your career for this could be a wrong decision. I hadn't met him (Vrishank) then. Also, you didn't tell me about it (relationship with Vrishank)...The first time I met him at our home was during Gauri pooja. He was handsome, had a good personality and was studying law to become a lawyer. I didn't think there was anything to object. However much parents want, if kids are sure (about relationship), then it's very difficult to convince them that don't do it."

Manoj also talked about his present relationship with Vrishank. He shared how, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Vrishank taught him to make wine. Manoj said, "Aadmi ki acchi dosti do jagah pe hosakti hai, ek toh glass k saath ya toh vichaaro ke saath. Humari dosti dono k saath hogayi hai...Usse baat karte karte pata chala ki bohut hi gentleman aadmi hai. Knowledge usko accha hai, apne field mein kaafi maahir hai. Toh dost banao, aage chalke damaad banega yeh toh guarantee hai. Pehle dost toh banalo taake dahej mein kuch maang na lein (Men can be friends over drinks or ideas .We became friends over both...After talking to him, I came to know he is a gentleman. He has good knowledge, he is good in his field. So be friends first since later he will become son-in-law. Be friends first so that he doesn't ask anything in dowry)."

The couple got engaged in 2023.

On Sunday, the couple celebrated the mehendi ceremony and for the pre-wedding festivities, Prajakta wore a red-coloured suit, while her fiancé Vrishank opted for a printed kurta.

The couple danced to several Bollywood songs, a video that has gone viral shows, Prajakata dancing to Dhadak's song "Zingaat," which originally featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Prajakta's hands were adorned with henna.

Take a look.

At Sahitya Aaj Tak last year, Prajakta spoke about the right age for a woman to get married. She said, "There's no right time, a woman can get married whenever she wants to. Har ladki ko jab mann ho tab shaadi karni chahiye. Main bas yeh kahungi. Chahein umar 31 ya 42, shaadi tab karo jab mann ho. Baaki aap apni beti se pooch lena" (Every girl should get married when she wants to. I just want to say this. It doesn't matter if you are 31 or 42, get married when you feel like making that decision. And you can leave the rest to your daughter).

Who is Vrishank Khanal?

Vrishank Khanal, now 34, hails from Kathmandu, Nepal. His academic journey led him to the prestigious University of Cambridge before he pursued a law degree at DY Patil College of Law, affiliated with the University of Mumbai. He comes from a close-knit family, including his parents, Jagan and Sabina Khanal, and his sister, Manogya Khanal. Beyond his legal career, Vrishank is an avid bike enthusiast, passionate about exploring the open road.

Professionally, Vrishank has made significant strides. He began his career at the Canadian multinational Thomson Reuters, working in project consultancy, legal analysis, and discovery services. His dedication and expertise later led him to a managerial position at Morgan Stanley, marking a major milestone in his professional journey.

What Prajakti Koli?

Prajakta Koli rose to fame through her YouTube channel, MostlySane, where she gained a massive following for her relatable and comedic content. She later appeared in several TVF videos before landing her big break in Karan Johar's Dharma-backed film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Recently, she reprised her role as Dimple Ahuja in the third season of Netflix's Mismatched.