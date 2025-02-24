Laxman Utekar apologizes as Chhaava faces Rs 100 Crore defamation lawsuit over negative portrayal of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is roaring at the global box office and has grossed over Rs 300 crores worldwide. The film has received widespread acclaim, even earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, amid the accolades, the movie has also sparked controversy.

According to reports, the descendants of Maratha warriors Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised objections, claiming that their ancestors have been unfairly and inaccurately portrayed in the film. In response, they have threatened to file a ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit against the filmmakers.

Shirke family's allegations

Chhaava depicts Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke as betraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, leading to his capture by Aurangzeb. However, the Shirke family has strongly criticized this portrayal, stating that it distorts history and damages their family's legacy.

On February 20, the Shirke family formally sent a legal notice to director Laxman Utekar, demanding a clarification regarding the film's depiction of their ancestors. They have also urged him to make necessary corrections to rectify the alleged inaccuracies.

Laxmikant Raje Shirke, the 13th descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, expressed his outrage in a statement reported by The Free Press Journal. He said, "The film tarnishes our family's reputation. We have issued a notice to the director and will proceed with a ₹100 crore defamation lawsuit."

Director Laxman Utekar reacts to Shirke family's allegations

Amid the controversy, Chhaava director Laxman Utekar reached out to Bhushan Shirke, a descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, to offer an apology. Addressing the concerns, Utekar stated, "We have only mentioned the names of Ganoji and Kanhoji in Chhaava without referring to their surname or their village. It was never our intention to hurt the sentiments of the Shirke family. If the film has caused any discomfort, I sincerely apologize."

About Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Marathi actors Suvrat Joshi and Sarang Sathaye portray Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke in the film. The storyline depicts them as betraying Sambhaji Maharaj—despite being his brothers-in-law—by revealing his location to the Mughals, ultimately leading to his capture and brutal execution.

The Shirke family has made it clear that if their concerns are not addressed and their demands remain unmet, they will escalate the matter with statewide protests.