This Valentine's Day, moviegoers were in for a treat as Vicky Kaushal's Chhava hit theatres. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and others in pivotal roles.

A section of netizens flocked to theatres to watch the film and took to social media to share their reviews. While some praised it, others found it overstretched and boring. However, one aspect that unanimously impressed viewers was Vicky Kaushal's performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

One reviewer pointed out that the narrative jumps between too many timelines, making it difficult for the audience to keep up with different characters and subplots.

Vicky Kaushal shines as Sambhaji Maharaj

Vicky Kaushal delivers a performance for the ages, portraying Sambhaji's valor, vulnerability, and emotional depth with utmost sincerity. Sambhaji is not just a warrior but also a son who deeply feels the absence of his parents, a leader who rules with his heart, and a king who is hurt by the betrayals of his own people. Kaushal brings all these shades to life with remarkable finesse.

What a performance by Vicky... Last me movie theater me sab log nishabd the, sab ki aanko me aansu tapak rahe the. Thankyou @ChhaavaTheMovie #Chaava pic.twitter.com/tqKKk8mQTc — Kedar Jalkote Patil (@jalkote_kedar) February 14, 2025

Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb

Akshaye Khanna, who plays Aurangzeb, delivers a fabulous performance with minimal dialogue. His 'surma'-clad eyes do the talking, creating some of the film's most memorable moments.

Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai

Rashmika Mandanna, portraying Maharani Yesubai, showcases her acting prowess, fortitude, and resilience as a queen who anchors her king. However, her character arc feels abrupt, and she is somewhat overshadowed by Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna.

11/10,



So worth it. Guys pls go watch Chaava.



Was filled with tears and goosebumps throughout the movie. Learnt so much from this movie.



Jai Bhavani? pic.twitter.com/zP1IFIz0en — Nandita Sharma (@Nandita90mph) February 14, 2025

Technical aspects

The cinematographers have done a commendable job in capturing the grandeur of the Maratha and Mughal empires, as well as the intricacy of the battle sequences. Every frame is breathtakingly beautiful. One should watch the film on big screens.

The background score by A.R. Rahman enhances the screenplay. However, at times, it becomes too loud, making the dialogue difficult to hear.

A user wrote, "#Chhaava is hands down what historical movies have been missing for a long time. Indeed there are lots of slow-paced issues but the climax that is not known by ppl has been shown in a way that will make ppl cry. It might be made a tax-free movie in Maharashtra, to say the least.."

The next one mentioned," #RashmikaMandanna excels, bringing depth, grace and emotional weight to the narrative... This stands among her finest performances. #AkshayeKhanna is superb, once again proving why he's among the finest actors around... His transformation into #Aurangzeb is striking and even his silences speak volumes. #Chhaava features several actors in pivotal roles.. #VineetKumarSingh is terrific, especially in the penultimate moments... #AshutoshRana is, as always, wonderful, though one wishes he had more screen time... #DivyaDutta is first-rate, conveying so much through her eyes... #DianaPenty leaves a mark...#NeilBhoopalam delivers a solid performance."

Sambhaji Maharaj got the title Dharmaveer when he chose death over conversion. It unified Hindus who rose up against the Islamic Jihad of Aurangzeb & ultimately led to the collapse of the Mughals.



Sambhaji could have saved his life but he chose to save Dharma.#Chaava ? pic.twitter.com/INpmmLr7Ng — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) January 25, 2025

Some users suggested that the first half of the movie is slow, but the second half picks up.

Another mentioned, "️½ Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, action with finesse... #VickyKaushal is terrific, cements his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller. #ChhaavaReview Director #LaxmanUtekar - known for choosing diverse themes [#LukaChuppi, #Mimi, #ZHZB] - brings to life the inspiring story of #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj... He crafts a cinematic spectacle that captivates from the very first frame, seamlessly balancing grandeur with storytelling..."

#ChhavaTrailer Review:-#ChhavaTrailer delivered as expected:- TOTAL GOOSEBUMPS ⚔️?#Vickeykaushal's energy is enough to catch you to the theatres!#AkshayeKhanna is back! With a bang can't wait to see him as aurangzeb #RashmikaMandanna is also looking promising. pic.twitter.com/z2MiIGNXmU — K A B I R (@SrkStyle9) January 22, 2025

The next one wrote, "Every frame & every tear is a tribute to the #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj Every Hindu should watch #Chhaava #VickyKaushal has proven he is one of the best Actor in Bollywood, way ahead of Khans. After Shivaji's death Sambhaji takes over responsibilities of Maratha empire, Aurangzeb and his army would be bored without any wars. Main story is this brief 9-10 years of story is about what Sambhaji was capable off. 1st half builds the plot and 2nd half is bigger and better. (Suggestion: Be on time after interval it has few of best dialogues and sequences.) Climax will make you question "What we call as difficulties in today's time are actually difficult?" Direction & Scripting: Scripting is fantastic, detailed. Wrt. Direction, director has been more realistic rather cinematic in terms of fights. There are slow mos, but very less flying people. Good!! Technical aspects: Coming to making makers have done justice to the story. It's a high budget movie, costumes, cast, music and DOP are top notch. Performance: When it comes to performance, VICKY KAUSHAL standsout, hasn't given anyone a small chance to even match him. He'll be in nominations of every cinema awards in India!! Rashmika, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Ram, Sharath lohitashwa form a group of excellent co actors. We have seen movies about Shivaji, Tanhaji & Bajirao and now about Sambhaji this is only from one Maratha empire. Imagine how many more heros we have!! Drawback? One small point, when you are making biopics/inspired please stick to subject. No need to bring in extra love angles. Female leads/actors can be elevated way better. Rest climax will leave you shattered. Mughuls could only backstab our heros but couldn't make them accept defeat!!"