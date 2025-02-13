Laxman Utekar's much-awaited directorial Chhaava will premiere on February 14. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Bookings for the film opened two days ago, and fans rushed to the ticket-booking site BookMyShow to secure their seats.

In Mumbai, the most expensive ticket for Chhaava is priced at a whopping ₹2,570 at Maison PVR: Jio World Drive-IN, while the 10:30 PM show is priced close to ₹3,000, including a ₹70 convenience fee.

Ticket Types

Chhaava is available in Hindi 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX, with ticket prices varying accordingly.

Seats for the first-day shows are filling up quickly, and over ₹3 lakh worth of tickets have already been sold.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared his excitement on Instagram after attending an event in Delhi, where he celebrated the film's early success with fans.

Music launch of Chhaava

On Wednesday, the music launch of Chhaava took place at the NMACC Auditorium in Mumbai. The film's composer, A.R. Rahman, took the stage and delivered a live performance.

Vicky Kaushal also joined Rahman on stage and playfully asked, "You'll have to be lazy now, but if you had to describe your music using only three emojis, what would they be?"

A R Rahman responded, "First, with my mouth closed," making a gesture to demonstrate. He added, "This past week, we've all seen what happens when mouths open."

His witty remark left Vicky and the audience in splits.

Chhava is adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant.