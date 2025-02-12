'This is not Bigg Boss': Fans call out Tejasswi Prakash for crying over bottom 3 spot on celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef is one of the most successful reality shows, capturing everyone's attention. With each passing day, the celebrity contestants are refining their cooking skills, striving to impress the judges with their presentation and preparation of exotic and scrumptious dishes.

Meet the Participants and Judges

The show features popular celebrities such as Gaurav Khanna, Usha Nadkarni, Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijeet Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, and others. The judging panel consists of filmmaker Farah Khan alongside renowned chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna.

Tejasswi Prakash cries

As the competition progresses, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been impressing both the judges and viewers with her culinary skills. However, in the past two episodes, she struggled to meet expectations. Her recipes failed to impress the judges, landing her in the bottom three.

In the latest episode, Tejasswi became emotional and broke down in tears after receiving criticism for her dishes. Previously, she had also faced harsh feedback from the judges. In a promo, Dipika Kakar was seen consoling her, which sparked reactions online.

Netizens have criticized the frequent emotional breakdowns on the show, calling them unnecessary. Some viewers believe Celebrity MasterChef should focus on cooking skills rather than personal drama, comparing it to Bigg Boss. Social media users also accused some contestants of shedding "fake tears" for sympathy.

One user wrote, "Doesn't look like an adult participating in a competition of her own will! What's with #TejasswiPrakash crying and acting like a kid every time she loses, even after favoritism?"

Apart from Tejasswi, Dipika Kakar and Rajiv Adatia are also in the bottom three.

Eviction and Wild Card Entry

Meanwhile, comedian Chandan Prabhakar was eliminated from the show last week. Actress Ayesha Jhukla has joined the competition as a wild card entrant.

Speaking about her entry, Ayesha shared, "Cooking has been a part of my life since childhood, and I've always found joy in experimenting with flavours. Being on Celebrity MasterChef is a completely new challenge for me, and I'm excited to see how it unfolds!"

What's Next?

A recent promo has gone viral, showcasing one of the most expensive mystery boxes ever introduced on the show. Judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan revealed that the mystery box is worth ₹31 lakh, featuring ingredients ranging from ₹11,000 to ₹6.5 lakh. Contestants will also face a unique challenge—incorporating gold into their dishes.

In the promo, when Tejasswi states that her dish's value is Rs 2,000, Farah Khan quips, "I wouldn't even pay that much for it!"