Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Known for taking fan comments and online roasts in stride, Arjun has often been criticized on social media for his acting skills. However, he recently clapped back at trolls in a unique way—mocking himself in the film's trailer with exaggerated expressions and self-referential humour.

As part of their promotional spree, Arjun, Rakul, and Bhumi attended a fan event on Tuesday, where they interacted with the audience. During the meet-and-greet session, a fan unexpectedly teased Arjun by shouting Malaika Arora's name, leaving him momentarily speechless.

For those unaware, Malaika Arora is Arjun's ex-girlfriend. The two dated for several years before breaking up last year, and Arjun is currently single.

A video of the incident has now gone viral. In the clip, Arjun is seen on stage while his co-stars, Bhumi and Rakul, answer audience questions. When a fan asked Bhumi why she loved the film, another person loudly shouted "Malaika." Arjun was visibly taken aback and remained silent, while Bhumi and Rakul also looked at him without responding.

Fans praised Arjun for keeping his composure and not reacting angrily

One user commented, "It's nice to see him staying calm and not getting upset."

Another wrote, "Arjun has had enough of bullying and trolling."

When Arjun confirmed his breakup

Last year, during a Diwali party hosted by politician Raj Thackeray, a paparazzo repeatedly called out Malaika Arora's name. In response, Arjun clarified, "Nahi, abhi single hoon. Relax karo" (No, I'm single now. Relax).

About Malika and Arjun

Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018. Though they rarely spoke publicly about their relationship, they often shared romantic pictures from vacations and birthdays. Despite their breakup, Arjun was seen visiting Malaika last month after the passing of her father, Anil Mehta.

Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan. The former couple, who divorced in 2017, continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi also features Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor in supporting roles. The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It is set to release in cinemas on February 21, 2025.