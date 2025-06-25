Sunita Ahuja recently sat down with Uorfi Javed for a candid conversation. The former Bigg Boss contestant asked Sunita if Govinda would ever do a show like 'Traitors'. The star wife was quick to say that they are waiting to see when would Govinda sign his next film. She added that the 'Hero No. 1' actor is not getting any good subjects right now.

When Uorfi further asked if the superstar had been offered 'Avatar' by James Cameron; Sunita Ahuja set the record straight. Sunita said that she has been with Govinda for the last 40 years but has no idea when was the film offered to him.

Sunita on Govinda being offered Avatar

Ahuja also took a dig at the actor and said that she didn't even know when the director and makers of the film came to meet the actor. She also hinted at his "lie" and said that she is not aware whether the meeting actually happened or not.

"Arey yaar mujhe toh nahi pata yeh kab offer hui, 40 saal toh mujhe hogaye hain Govinda ke saath. Vo Avatar ka director-producer kab aaya mujhe nahi malum. Hui bhi hai ki nahi mujhe nahi malum," she further told Uorfi.

(I have no idea when this was offered. It's been 40 years for me with Govinda. I don't even know when that Avatar director-producer came. I don't even know if it actually happened or not)

Sunita sets the record straight

Ahuja further added, "Main jhooth nahi bolti naa main kisi ka side lungi. Main jhooth ka saath nahi deti." (I don't lie and won't support any lies either).

It was on one of Mukesh Khanna's Youtube channels that Govinda had claimed that he was offered 'Avatar' first. He had claimed that it was he who had given the title of the film to the director.