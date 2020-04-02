It's been a couple of years since Sunil Grover decided to leave The Kapil Sharma Show midway after his infamous brawl with Kapil Sharma on a flight. The two didn't talk to each other for several months but of late, things have gotten better between the two comedians.

Time and again, Sunil has spoken about it was fun working with Kapil Sharma and will always be greatful to the show that gave him immense popularity. And yet again, Sunil has proved how much he misses to be on The Kapil Sharma Show.

On Kapil Sharma's birthday, a fan shared an old video clip from Comedy Nights With Kapil wherein Sunil Grover was seen wooing Kajol in Shah Rukh Khan's style. Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Johnny Lever and others were seen laughing their ass off looking at the Sunil's hilarious antics.

So when Sunil came across the video, it couldn't help himself but take a ride down the memory lane reminiscing his golden days on The Kapil Sharma Show. He wrote, "Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it."

As Kapil turned 39 on April 2, Sunil send his best wishes to his friend-turned-for-turned-friend on social media. "Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter," Sunil tweeted.

Kapil Sharma's co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and others also wished the comedian a very happy birthday.

We wish Sunil and Kapil once again collaborate on stage and tickle the funny bones of the audience together with their performance.