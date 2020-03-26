With the coronavirus pandemic, the entire nation is under lockdown for 21 days. Despite repeated warning from the government, there are people who are stepping out of their houses and causing panic among others. Many videos of cops beating those who are roaming on the road have been doing the rounds as well.

Many celebrities too have come forward to help understand fans the urgency of practising self-isolation at home or maintaining social distancing inorder to stop the spread.

However, it is Sunil Grover's post that caught everyone's attention. Known for his witty nature, the ace comedian had a unique way to urge people to stay at home. Sunil shared a hilarious meme where he's seen stepping out of his house only to get beaten by a cop. His tag line "Ghar se nikal te hi, kuch dur chalte hi" has further left fans in splits and that is just what everyone needs right now.

Sunil's time pass during self-quarantine period

A few days ago, Sunil had shared a fun video on Instagram revealing his perfect time pass during this self-quarantine period. In the video, he was seen separating lentils and rice and also revealed that it was the third time he did the same thing.

Sunil's morphed picture with Katy Perry

Not just on-stage but Sunil never fails to entertain his fans on social media as well. Last year, his morphed picture with International singing sensation Katy Perry on Instagram had everyone in splits including many Bollywood celebrities.

The Dark Horse singer, who was in India for her concert, had attended a party hosted by Karan Johar. Almost all the stars who attended the bash including Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif clicked pictures with the singer and had posted it on their Instagram pages. But it was Sunil, whose picture with Perry grabbed a lot of attention.

The Bharat actor posted a picture of the singer along with a morphed picture of his with a hilarious caption that read: "Like everyone else I am also with @katyperry. She is very colourful and humble."

Check out Sunil's latest post: