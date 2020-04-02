Ace actor-comedian Kapil Sharma turns 39 today and what better way to ring in his birthday with his little daughter and wife. A celebration like a birthday is special for everyone and certainly, Kapil is missing spending this day with his extended family members i.e the cast of his show. As we are under lockdown and maintaining social dancing all that is left is virtual celebrations and video calling. While we are self quarantined there is a surprise for all Kapil Sharma and his fans as there is a special wish for him.

International Business Times, India spoke to Kapil Sharma's close friend Kiku Sharda who is also part of The Kapil Sharma Show and Kiku has a special message for Kapil on his birthday

Kiku Sharda's birthday wish for Kapil Sharma

"Well, all I can say is that it's been a pleasure knowing him and working with him, he's an outstanding talent and I wish him all the very best for his birthday!" Sharda exclusively told IBTimes India.

Kiku Sharda plays two of the most lovable characters in The Kapil Sharam Show namely Bachcha Yadav, Achcha Yadav.

Kiku has always supported Kapil in his troubled times be it during Kapil's depression or his fallout with Sunil Grover.

Apart from Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover also wished Kapil Sharma on social media with a positive note and good wishes. His post read as, "Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter."

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. ??@KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

Prior to this Sunil had congratulated Kapil on embracing fatherhood too.

It was said that Kapil threw a shoe at Sunil Grover during the fight and abused his other colleagues. Post the incident, the above-mentioned colleagues left the show and the ratings of The Kapil Sharma Show started falling to an extent that the show had to be pulled off.

After a few months, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma patched up. And now as we can see they do exchange pleasantries on social media.

