It's the king of comedy Kapil Sharma's birthday today and this time it is special as he is ringing his special day with his beautiful daughter Anayra. Despite lockdown and self quarantined this birthday for Kapil is indeed a memorable one.

While we wish the comedy star a very Happy Birthday, here is looking back at his rags to riches journey that is inspiring for many. A young guy with dreams in his came to Mumbai from Amritsar and conquered millions of hearts by spreading smile. Making people laugh was not easy for him but this man leaves no stone unturned to make our darker days shine.

International Business Times also brings to his fans some unknown pictures that tell his tale to the world.

Kapil Sharma's rags to riches story

Born to a middle-class family in Punjab, Kapil always had the acting gene in him. He was born in Amritsar Punjab on April 2, 1981. His father, Jatindra Sharma worked in police and mother Janak Rani Raised with two siblings, Ashok Sharma and Pooja Sharma. Kapil's life was filled with difficulties and his growing up years were not easy at all. His school teachers and principals have told media how Kapil could make anyone laugh, almost effortlessly and so it is but natural that he has become India's King of Comedy. Kapil completed his schooling from Pandit Baijnath High School located near Amritsar Hall Gate.

Early school days

In school, Kapil was known as the elegance of theatre. He began acting at a very small age. During childhood, he mastered in mimicry. Whenever, he used to copy all the big artists, the entire auditorium echoed with cheers and applause.

College years

In college, Kapil's tryst with comedy continued. He was in Hindu College in Amritsar and he took up acting in plays in a big way there. Kapil did theatre for 15 years before he got his big break. He even did a comedy show called Hans Baliye where he would do stand up comedy with Gini Chatrath, his wife.

Do you know Kapil's nickname?

His mother Janak Rani fondly calls him Tony and this name was given by his father)

Kapil's food habits

He is fond of Rajma and Sarson ka saag, Kapil eats only one time in a day.

Struggle and success

Kapil's hard work and persistence paid off. When he came to Mumbai he would stand in the queue to give audition for the show 'The Great Indian laughter challenge'. He is now the producer of K9 Productions and runs a successful show The Kapil Sharma show!

Marriage

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception in Delhi was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their wedding reception party in Mumbai, on the other hand, saw popular Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon among others in attendance.

Proud Papa

On December 10, an overwhelmed Kapil Sharma made the baby announcement with a tweet, writing: "Blessed to have a baby girl. I need your blessings. Love you all."

Here are some pictures of Kapil Sharma that proves he is a true family man at heart!

International Business Times wishes the multi-talented actor and comedian Kapil Sharma health, wealth and happiness!