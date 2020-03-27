As the nation is experiencing tough times and is under lockdown for 21 days, Balika Vadhu fame actor Ruslaan Mumtaz has a piece of good and cheerful news to brighten our day. Ruslaan and Nirali are now parents of a baby boy. Expressing his happiness amid coronavirus the actor announced the birth of his 'chotababy' on Instagram along with some of his adorable first pictures.

The actor, in his special post, wrote, "26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for at least 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my Chota baby is a superhero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is."



I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children". For the unknown Ruslaan is the son of yesteryear actress Anjana Mumtaz.

Apart from Ruslaan and Nirali other celebs who embraced parenthood are:

Rucha Hasanbnis of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame

The actress gave birth to a baby girl in December. She announced the news on her social media which read, "10.12.19 ❤️. Our bundle of joy has arrived... And it's a girl!!"

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni

Kapil and Ginni became proud parents of a cute little baby-girl on December 10, 2019. The comedian made the baby announcement with a heartfelt post on social media.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava

"Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava became parents to a baby girl on December 14. Karan had confirmed the news with a leading daily and said, "I am numb, overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who has loved us and continue to bless us."

Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali

Television actors, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who tied the knot in 2010, were blessed with a baby girl on August 21, 2019. In 2017, the two had adopted their caretaker's children and have now become parents to their first biological child. Mahhi and Jay, who have been married for nine years now.

Gaurav Bajaj Uttran fame Sakshi Shhorwani

TV actor Gaurav S Bajaj who is best known for his roles in 'Uttaran' and 'Piya Rangrezz' welcomed his first child with wife Sakshi Shhorwani on December 11.

Panchi Bora

Remember Shabir Ahluwalia & Jay Bhanushali's 'Kayamath co-star Panchi Bora, the actor welcomed her second child Ryaan on 9th October.

International Business Times, India wishes these beautiful couples a happy and healthy lifestyle amid coronavirus pandemic!