In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in India, the entertainment industry has called for a complete lockdown to ensure the safety of their respective staff members. Following the footsteps, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have halted the shoot until further notice.

Archana Puran Singh shared a video on Instagram wherein she confirmed whichever episodes that are getting aired on Sony TV were already shot before the PAN-India lockdown. She said that the videos and pictures she had been posting on social media were shot and clicked previously. She also urged people to stay safe by staying at home to stop the spread of coronavirus that has gripped the entire nation.

"Hi Namashkar everyone. Usually, my videos are full of fun, laughter and a lot of masti, humour. At times, they are (recorded) when I am on my way to the shoot. Never thought I would have to make a video like this, but I am telling everybody and appealing to everyone, 'please stay at home'."

"Whatever photographs and posts about our shoot that you are seeing were taken earlier. Whatever I am posting is a throwback. It's not from the current situation. The current situation is that we are all staying self-quarantined. Don't wait for the government instructions. Use your common sense..Think what's best for them (family members)."

She captioned the video, "Stay at home... stay safe. This Sunday, as we all adhere to the curfew, and then at 5 pm gather at our windows to express solidarity and gratitude for all those who are working in essential services, let us understand that this symbolic gesture is just the beginning of actual steps we should ALL be taking towards doing whatever we can to thank and reward them for their selfless service."