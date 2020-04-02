Kapil Sharma has been on cloud nine ever since he learned about his wife Ginni Chatrath's pregnancy. The couple were blessed with a baby girl in December last year and was named as Anayra Sharma.

The comedian has been spending a lot of quality time with his wife and daughter and had been sharing a few glimpses of his baby girl on social media. And on the occasion of Ashtami Puja, Kapil dressed up his 3 months old daughter in a lehenga and choli which is now taking the internet by storm with her cuteness.

Kapil Sharma shared a few adorable pictures of Anayra on Instagram wherein she was dressed in a pink and yellow lehenga-choli. "Jai mata di A#ashtami #kanjakpoojan#daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude," he captioned the image.

Celebrities like rapper Badshah and Richa Chadha were spellbound with Kapil's daughter's cuteness and couldn't stop gushing about her.

During the Janta Curfew, at exactly 5 pm, Kapil was seen holding his daughter in his arms giving her a glimpse of how people were chanting and making sounds in unison to appreciate the hard work of those who have been working day and night providing other people with essential items.

Kapil had recently opened up about how he has been spending his lockdown days with his wife Ginni and daughter Anayra.

"I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show's episodes. Now, of course, we aren't shooting, so staying at home hasn't really been all that different," Kapil Sharma told Hindustan Times in an interview adding that "time passes quickly when you have a child at home."

Kapil further had said that he watches online series, written a comedy skit and began reading books that he used to buy from airport.