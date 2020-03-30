A few days ago, Archana Puran Singh had confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show has gone off-air and the channel was running old episodes of the show to keep the audience entertained while at home. So when Kapil Sharma was asked about how he has been spending his days in self-isolation, the comedian said that he has been living the best time of his life with his wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra.

"I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show's episodes. Now, of course, we aren't shooting, so staying at home hasn't really been all that different," Kapil Sharma told Hindustan Times in an interview adding that "time passes quickly when you have a child at home."

Kapil further said that he watches online series, written a comedy skit and began reading books that he used to buy from airport.

India has good control on coronavirus outbreak

Talking about the current situation, Kapil said, "I am happy India has a good control on things and I pray that the lockdown works and helps us get rid of the virus. People should follow it strictly but some of them aren't taking it seriously as they don't know the gravity of the situation. Only when our PM said so on TV, that many people realised their mistake. We should learn from countries that were prepared and ones that were not about what to do and what not to do."

"I have observed that earlier I hardly heard birds chirping, but recently, I was glad to hear a Koyal (bird) singing, and even spotted some sparrows near my house. It felt like kudrat detox kar rahi hai. We have developed a lot but also in that race we took nature for granted," Kapil said hoping that people will now value the natural resources here on.

He further added, "God forbid, if we were facing water shortage across the world, it would be unimaginable. Bahut zaroori hai un cheezon pe vichar karna, jin ko hum bhula baite the. We should save water, ban plastic, plant more trees. No one had ever imagined that a virus would bring the world to a standstill. This virus has brought the world together. We have to change the way we think."