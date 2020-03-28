The latest TRP report of the eleventh week of 2020 released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is finally here. Here's are your favourite TV shows on the TRP charts.

Kundali Bhagya: It seems, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has planned to stay intact at its top spot throughout this year. The show has grabbed the top spot with 3.6 points this week.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Every week, Khatron Ke Khiladi is missing out from the top spot with a little bit of margin. The show has been at the second position ever since it started airing and going by the track record, it's not going to come down anytime soon. The show made 3.4 points this week.

India's Best Dancer: This week has seen a massive jump in Malaika Arora judged dance reality show - India's Best Dancer. Every show that Malaika Arora is a part of manages to be in the top ten list every year. So it is not surprising to see India's Best Dancer at the third spot with 3.0 points.

Kapil Sharma Show: There is some good news for the fans of the Kapil Sharma Show. From the sixth spot, the show has jumped to the fourth spot this week. And with this 21 days lockdown period, it seems the show is only going to get stronger in viewership. Who doesn't like a bit of humour in the times of stress, isn't it? Kapil's show was also at 3.0 points this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: It's never been easy to diss off Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma from the TRP list. The show has been a constant on the list for several years on a row. This week the show made 3.0 points and stood at the fifth spot, as per a report in Pinkvilla.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down and taken up the sixth spot this week. The show has bagged the spot with 2.9 points.

Naagin 4: Some good news for the fans of Naagin. The show has grabbed the seventh spot this week with 2.8 points. Ekta Kapoor recently revealed that Naagin was earlier supposed to be a film and not a series. She also revealed that she had approached Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra to be a part of it but they declined. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ekta revealed that it was their lack of knowledge of the folklore that probably led them to say no to the project.

Choti Sardarrni: The Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer has bagged the eighth spot this week with 2.7 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the ninth spot this week with 2.6 points.

Barrister Bahu: Barrister Bahu has taken up the tenth spot this week with 2.4 points.