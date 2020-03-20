The latest TRP report of the tenth week of 2020 released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is finally here. Here's are your favourite TV shows on the TRP charts.

Kundali Bhagya: Just like last several months, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya has stayed intact at its top spot. The show has grabbed the top spot with 3.9 points.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Giving close competition to Kundali Bhagya is Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show, which was at the second spot even last week has again retained the spot with 3.6 points. The controversies, stunts, and impressive line up of celebrities is what's keeping the show at this spot. We wouldn't be surprised if it surpasses the top spot too.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya taken up the third spot, just like last week. The show has bagged the spot with 3.2 points.

India's Best Dancer: Every show that Malaika Arora is a part of manages to be in the top ten list every year. So it was not surprising to see India's Best Dancer at the fourth spot with 3.24 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Can anybody stop Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with or without Disha Wakhani? Of course, not! The show has continued to gain TRPs and is at the fifth spot this week with 3.12 points.

Kapil Sharma Show: A big relief and a great news for the fans of the Kapil Sharma Show. The show has jumped from eighth to the sixth spot this week with 2.95 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken up the seventh spot this week with 2.8 points. The show was at the same spot with the same points last week too.

Choti Sardarrni: The Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer has been a favourite among the masses ever since its premiere episode. The show is at the seventh spot this week too with 2.7 points.

Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 which narrowly managed to stay in the top ten at the tenth spot last week has jumped to the eighth spot this week by receiving 2.58 points.

Barrister Bahu: Hello, there! We have a new entrant at the tenth spot this week. The show has managed to leave behind many shows at stand here with 2.4 points.