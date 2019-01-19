Suniel Shetty has always been one of the stylish and fittest actors in Bollywood ever since the 90s be it for his muscular looks or his different style statements. And once again, the actor has shocked everyone with his epic transformation when she slipped into the character of a 16th century warrior for filmmaker Priyadarshan's upcoming period drama Marakkar – The Lion Of The Arabian Sea.

A few pictures of the 57-year-old actor have been doing the rounds of the internet where he is seen donning the look of a warrior. Shetty can be seen flaunting long locks, thick wavy beard wearing a metal armor over his chiselled body holding a spear and a sword in his hands. And there's no harm in saying that no other could've pulled it off this warrior look anymore efficiently than the very own Suniel Shetty.

And not just that, Suniel Shetty will also be seen sharing space with Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Prabhudeva. It is after 10 years that Shetty and Priyadarshan are collaborating once again after De Dana Dan. The team kicked off the film's shoot in Hyderabad this week.

While the makers are currently keeping the details of the film under wraps, a source has spilled some beans on Suniel Shetty's warrior role to Mumbai Mirror and said, "Suniel and Priyadarshan are teaming up for their most ambitious collaboration, 10 years after De Dana Dan. Suniel's look is inspired by the Hollywood war film, Troy, while his character has its muse in a real-life personality who has been fictionalised for cinematic purpose. He has a lot of sword fights and hand combats."

The source further revealed that "a major chunk of the film will be shot in an artificially created sea with vintage warships adding that Shetty, Mohanlal and Prabhudeva will be shooting together at Ramoji Film City for 85-90 day schedule." The team will reportedly wrap up the shoot by April-end this year and the film will be scheduled for release in mid 2020.

Made with a budget of Rs 150 crore, Marakkar – The Lion Of The Arabian Sea is based on the life of Navy chief, Mohammed Ali aka Kunjali Marakkar IV who will brought alive on the big screen by Mohanlal who will be essaying the role.

"An international studio will work on the visual effects for almost a year as the plan is to bring the Zamorin war with the Portuguese to the screen as authentically as possible," the source added.

The makers of the multi-lingual period drama are trying to get a Chinese actor on board in an attempt to release the film in China.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will once again be collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the third instalment of Hera Pheri, called Hera Pheri 3, which will be directed by directed by Indra Kumar.