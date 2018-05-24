Almost 18 years ago, Priyadarshan gave Indian cinema one of the most loved comedy films – Hera Pheri – and now, Indra Kumar is set to take forward the franchise with the third instalment.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, who made Hera Pheri a fun riot, are back as Raju, Shyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, respectively, with the third instalment. The film will be titled Hera Pheri 3 and directed by Indra Kumar, who is known for helming films like Masti and Grand Masti.

"The project was locked last month after the three actors gave their dates. It will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule between December 2018 and February 2019 and will release in the second half of next year," a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror.

The first film was directed by Priyadarshan in 2000, and the second instalment was helmed by Neeraj Vora, who passed away on December 14, 2017. Vora had reportedly started working on the third instalment, but after his death, Indra has taken up the project.

Fans of the Hera Pheri franchise are happy that the third instalment is finally being confirmed after months of speculations. They have been waiting for Raju, Shyam and Baburao to come back on screen.

