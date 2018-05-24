Almost 18 years ago, Priyadarshan gave Indian cinema one of the most loved comedy films – Hera Pheri – and now, Indra Kumar is set to take forward the franchise with the third instalment.
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, who made Hera Pheri a fun riot, are back as Raju, Shyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, respectively, with the third instalment. The film will be titled Hera Pheri 3 and directed by Indra Kumar, who is known for helming films like Masti and Grand Masti.
"The project was locked last month after the three actors gave their dates. It will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule between December 2018 and February 2019 and will release in the second half of next year," a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror.
The first film was directed by Priyadarshan in 2000, and the second instalment was helmed by Neeraj Vora, who passed away on December 14, 2017. Vora had reportedly started working on the third instalment, but after his death, Indra has taken up the project.
Fans of the Hera Pheri franchise are happy that the third instalment is finally being confirmed after months of speculations. They have been waiting for Raju, Shyam and Baburao to come back on screen.
Meanwhile, here are the top 10 dialogues from Hera Pheri that is sure to tickle your funny bones and bring back the memory of the comedy film.
- Utha le re baba, utha le... mereko nahi re in dono ko utha le
- Baburao to Shyam: Agar subah subah sandaas jaana hai toh singer banna padega
- Shyam: (looking inside well) Yeh toh bahut gehara hai!..Baburao: haan, toh niche jake nahane ka jarurat nahi hai..balti se pani bahar nikalneka aur idhar nahaneka.
- Baburao to Darji(tailor): Naap ka kya karna re....naap me tereko bhejta hai na badme... pahale tu kapde toh silake bhej!
- Raju: Kyun na hum ek khel khele?Baburao: ee raaju, itne raat ko konsa khel khelega?,ajubajuwala log bombabomb karega re
- Raju: Uthaaale!Baburao: Jaan pehechan nahi hai kaise uthaunga..kam se kam 40/50 kilo ka vajan hoai
- Raju: Dekha...Dekha!Baburao: Areeey nai dekha re! Usne dekhane se pahale hi mene fat se dhoti pehen liya!
- Caller: Meri Machli ka kya hua? Baburao: Wo main mast tel mein fry karke kha gaya
- Raju: Darwaza khulla rakh dia hai jis jisko shaq hai andar aake dekh lo. Shyam: Babu bhaiya aap bade ho aap andar jao. Baburao: kya re baba.... Che che yeh savere savere meko kya yehi dekhne ka hai kya
- Baburao: Mera chaati foda re... Mera chaati foda re. Marre saale ko... khopdi tod saale ka khopdi tod