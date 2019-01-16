Mohanlal, the Complete Actor in Mollywood, is enjoying the success of his latest release 'Odiyan', which hit the theatres in December 2018. The film has crossed the elite Rs 100 crore mark, and it is continuing its steady theatrical run in major centres across the nation.

A piece of happy news for 'Odiyan' fans recently surfaced online as Nidhin Vasudev has announced the launch of 'Iravilum Pakalilum Odiyan', a documentary based on the Odiyan myth popular in Palakkad folklore.

The news of this documentary film was officially announced by Mohanlal on his official Facebook page. The actor also shared the official first look poster of the movie, and it is now trending on social media platforms.

The documentary film is produced by La Productions and will be scripted by T Arun Kumar. Charu Hariharan is composing the music for 'Iravilum Pakalilum Odiyan', while the camera is cranked by Anantha Gopal.

Mohanlal is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Lucifer' which marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Superstar is playing the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a daring politician in this flick.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi, and Saniya Iyyappan in other prominent roles.

The shooting of the movie is apparently completed, and the makers are busy with the post-production work. 'Lucifer' is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

The film is expected to hit the screens on March 19.