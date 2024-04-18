Suniel Shetty, who was once a fan of the cricketer KL Rahul, is now also a fan of the person his son-in-law is. Ever since Athiya Shetty's wedding with KL Rahul, Suniel has always had the most beautiful things to say about his son-in-law. And his adorable birthday post for the batsmen is a testament of the love he has for the cricketer.

Suniel Shetty's note for KL Rahul

Shetty shared an intriguing moment of him, son Ahaan Shetty and KL Rahul lying on the sofa and just relaxing. "They say it's not what we have in life , but who we have in our life that matters ...feeling blessed to have you in ours for it's a connection I can't explain ...happy birthday Rahul ... love you son @klrahul @athiyashetty @ahan.shetty," he wrote on social media wishing the star cricketer.

Athiya also commented on the post and wrote, "My men". Suniel Shetty had once said in an interview that the first time he met KL Rahul was at the airport. The Dhadkan actor added that when he came home and told his wife and daughter about meeting KL Rahul and that he too hailed from Mangalore, looks were exchanged between Mana and Athiya. It was then that he was told about Rahul and Athiya being on speaking terms.

Suniel on coming to know of Rahul - Athiya's relationship

"I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was a big fan of him and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and [wife] Mana, they didn't say much; they just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul [were on] talking terms," Shetty told Mid-day.

Suniel Shetty has revealed that he doesn't consider Rahul as his son-in-law but as his own son. The glimpses of family gatherings we see from the Shetty and Rahul family make us believe in the fact that marriage is not just between two individuals but between two families.