Athiya Shetty got married to cricketer KL Rahul in a cosy and intimate ceremony in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple exchanged vows on January 23, 2023 in presence of just a handful of immediate family members and closest of friends. Now, Suniel Shetty has talked about his first meeting with KL Rahul.

The Hera Pheri actor revealed that when he first met KL Rahul, he had no idea that he was talking to Athiya. Suniel met Rahul and came to know that he met the cricketer at the airport once and came to know that he too was from Mangalore. The Krishna actor further added that when he came back home and informed the family about the meeting, looks were exchanged between his wife and daughter.

The first meeting

"I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was a big fan of him and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and [wife] Mana, they didn't say much; they just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul [were on] talking terms," Shetty told Mid-day.

Suniel was surprised

"I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me. [At the same time], I was happy as I always told Athiya to connect with south Indian boys. Rahul's house in Mangalore [where his parents live] is only a few kilometres away from my birthplace [Mulki]. So, this was a happy coincidence," he went on to add.