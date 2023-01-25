Suniel Shetty is now officially a father-in-law. Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are now husband and wife. The two got married in a private and closely guarded ceremony at their Khandala farmhouse. The couple chose to keep their wedding festivities intimate and low-key and later posed for the shutterbugs.

"In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya and KL Rahul captioned while sharing their beautiful wedding pictures.

KL Rahul and Athiya's primary source of income

While Athiya Shetty primarily works in Bollywood and is just four movies old, KL Rahul is the Vice Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. The Shetty girl reportedly charges somewhere between 3-4 crores for her films, while KL Rahul earns mainly through BCCI and IPL. Rahul's BCCI salary is Rs 5 crore per year. While he makes a whopping 17-20 crore through IPL.

Couple's net worth

KL Rahul's net worth is said to be somewhere around 80-90 crore while Athiya Shetty's net worth is reportedly around 28-30 crores. The couple's combined net worth is somewhere around Rs 100 – 120 crores.

Properties, luxury items and automobiles

Athiya takes great pride in her collection of fleet and has Audi Q7 SUV, Mercedes Benz S-Class luxury sedan and a Ford EcoSport. On the other hand, Rahul is the proud owner of a BMW X7 and a Mercedes-AMG C43 premium sedan. Apart from a home in Bengaluru, KL Rahul reportedly also owns a property in Goa. The couple together has a swanky apartment in Bandra as well. Along with this, the couple also has a huge collection of luxury watches, diamond sets and bags.