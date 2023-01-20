Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty's upcoming wedding is one of the most awaited weddings of the year. While rumours of the two all set to take the nuptials on January 23, 2023 have been doing the rounds, an official confirmation is still awaited. Athiya and Rahul have also kept mum on their wedding reports but have left little to the imagination with their social media PDA.

How the love story started

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reportedly met through a common friend. The two were set up by a common friend and instantly clicked. From calls, messages to video calls and secret meetings; love blossomed between the two soon enough. And once they were sure of one another, there was no looking back for the couple.

Families ready

Athiya and Rahul might not have spoken about their relationship, but the two keep showering each other with love and affection on social media. The duo often get spotted at events and functions together. KL Rahul has always been Athiya's plus one at all family functions. Athiya's parents, Suniel and Mana Shetty have always expressed their fondness for the ace cricketer.

The wedding venue

The lovebirds will reportedly be tying the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. As per reports, Rahul has always been mesmerised by the farmhouse and since Athiya wanted a low key wedding, the venue seemed out to be perfect for the wedding festivities.

KL Rahul's Mumbai home is being decked up for the wedding festivities. Amid the rumours, the Mubarakan actress was spotted visiting a salon and radiating that pre-wedding bridal glow.