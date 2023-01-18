The new year has begun on a happy and positive note as it's wedding galore in showbiz. The celebrity couple is all set to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's home Jahaan in Khandala from January 21 to January 23. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding, the preparations are in full swing.

Is the cricketer's Mumbai residence decked up with lights for their wedding?

With just a few days to go before their wedding videos and pictures of KL Rahul's Pali house decorated with lights have surfaced online with lights ahead of the wedding festivities.

The area near the main entrance gate of the building can also be seen decorated with fairy lights and numerous round paper lanterns.

However, paparazzo Viral Bhayani's video caption suggests that another wedding is happening in the cricketer's building and the decoration is for that event. The security guards have apparently claimed that the building is being decked up for a wedding in the family that lives on the 13th floor, while Suniel Shetty resides on the 9th floor.

Wedding festivities of Athiya and Rahul to commence on January 21

Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala is reportedly lit up as Athiya and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot this week.

According to a report in HT, "The pre-wedding festivities will reportedly take place at Athiya's father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. "It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It's most likely that you may not see many industry peeps," Hindustan quoted a source saying. The source added, "Athiya's closest female friends, such as actor Akansha Ranjan will be a part of this.

Athiya and Rahul have been in a relationship for over three years now. The duo often share adorable pictures with each other on social media.