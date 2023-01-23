Congratulations are in order! Indian cricketer K L Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are now husband and wife. The newlyweds took to their official Instagram handle and dropped pictures from their wedding ceremony, which was held at Athiya Shetty's father Suniel Shetty's plush Khandala farmhouse.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's first pictures as husband and wife

The couple announced their wedding on Instagram and wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love...Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The newlyweds looked stunning as they shared pictures from their pheras. For the wedding, Athiya wore a full sleeve pink blouse as she held KL Rahul's hand while taking nuptial vows. While the cricketer KL Rahul was seen in a cream sherwani.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make an appearance for the media

Fans and friends congratulated the couple

The wedding rituals were performed as per Mangalorean customs and traditions. Right after the ceremony, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty along and her brother Ahan met the paparazzi stationed outside his Khandala farmhouse and disturbed them with sweets and hampers.

The pictures and videos of Suniel and Ahan interacting with the paparazzi have surfaced online.

In the photos and videos, the newly minted father-in-law is beaming with joy as he interacts with the media. Ahan and Suniel are seen distributing gifts and sweets to the media people.

Speaking to the media persons, Suniel said, "It was a very beautiful, small, very close family event." "Bohot acha raha aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye hain. Abhi shaadi officially ho chuki hain toh officially father-in-law bhi ban chukka hoon (Wedding was very good, pheras are done now, so the wedding is officially done and I am officially a father-in-law). "

When the media quizzed him about the reception Suniel said, "Hopefully after IPL."

While Ahan said, "Rahul has always been a brother to me. I am glad he is part of the family."

Wedding outfit

Suniel Shetty opted for a beige kurta and dhoti. While his son Ahan wore a white kurta pyjama.

Guests at Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding

Guests were snapped arriving at the wedding venue in cars. Celebrities such as Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff and Anshula Kapoor wore all-white outfits.

Meanwhile, Suniel on Sunday assured the paparazzi that his newlyweds would pose for pictures. He told the paparazzi on Sunday, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko. Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you (I will bring the kids tomorrow (to pose after the wedding) Thank you for showing us so much love."

Team International Business Times India, wishes Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul a very Happy married life!