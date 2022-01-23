Suniel Shetty has lashed out at the report of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul getting married this year. The report stated that Athiya Shetty and beau KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot in 2022. It also said that, Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty also wants to officiate his relationship with girlfriend Tania Shroff.

The report

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for over three years now. "The Athiya-Rahul wedding is definitely happening in 2022. The couple has the blessings of both sets of parents. As for Ahan, he too is in a serious relationship with Tania Shroff, and intends to marry her very soon, maybe even 2022," said a Bollywood Hungama report. However, there is no truth to the reports.

Suniel Shetty loses his cool

Suniel Shetty was not amused by the report and lashed out on social media. "Unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can't understand the need to 'scoop' before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism." Ahan's spokesperson is also said to have refuted the rumours as absolutely baseless.

"I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy. We love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing," Suniel Shetty had once told ETimes.