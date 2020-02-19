Suniel Shetty was recently seen at a school function at Mumbai where fans were looking for a picture with the celebrity. When a fan came close and touched the actor while talking to him, the star told him to back off. The video has now surfaced on social media.

Fans often want to be clicked with celebrities, but how close is too close? Many are debating the star's diva moment.

Fan tries to touch Suniel Shetty, gets told off

Suniel Shetty was spotted at the CWC school, in Versova, Mumbai. At the event, fans were surroun ding the actor hoping for a picture or two. This is not unusual for fans, however, when a young fan got a little too close to the star, he was chided for doing so. The video was then posted on Instagram.

The actor's move, is now being debated by fans as to whether, there was really a need to react in the way he did. Do fans go too far at times? While some feel it's true, others think he overreacted. One fan said that fans do tend to cross the line, and shouldn't touch stars.

However, there were many who thought the actor was being disrespectful, especially when fans are the reason why actors become stars.

Suniel Shetty was present at the event as a chief guest, however he was not the only one there, Chunky Pandey and Krushna Abhishek were also present at the event, where Chunky was seen in one video performing for the guests at the event.

Suniel Shetty will be seen next in Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' and Sanjay Gupta's action film, 'Mumbai Saga'.