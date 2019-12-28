Rumors of Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty dating cricketer KL Rahul is doing the rounds for quite some time and looks like Suniel Shetty has approved daughter Athiya Shetty's relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

Though the rumored couple has never agreed nor denied their relationship but is often spotted hanging out together. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's PDA is very much visible on social media as the two keep liking and commenting on each other's posts. Adding fuel to the ongoing rumors cricketer KL Rahul posted a picture with Athiya on his Instagram account.

In the picture, the 'Hero' actress is seen laughing wholeheartedly while KL Rahul is seen holding a receiver of a PCO and has captioned the picture as, " Hello, devi prasad...?" Rahul's caption is a dialogue from Suniel Shetty's film 'Hera Pheri.'

As soon as he posted this, fellow cricketer, Hardik Pandya wrote "cuties" in the comment section but what caught our attention was Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty along with son Ahan Shetty commented posting a few emoticons on the post. This gives a clear indication that probably, everything is good in the hood for the rumored couple.

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty's last release 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui bombed at the box office. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Hero' starring opposite Sooraj Pancholi.