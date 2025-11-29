Jemimah Rodrigues has won over one and all on social media for standing by her closest friend, Smriti Mandhana during personal crisis. Jemimah reportedly decided to opt out of WBBL to be by Mandhana's side as the mystery around her and Palash Muchhal's impending wedding has intensified.

Smriti receives support

Palak Muchhal, Palash's sister urged everyone on social media to give the family privacy amid challenging times. Meanwhile, more women have come forward with their chats and DMs claiming how Palash flirted with them despite being in a relationship with Smriti Mandhana. The star cricketer has deleted all the pre-wedding and proposal pictures from her social media.

Jemimah stands by Smriti

At a time when both the families have maintained silence on the matter, another news grabbed limelight. Jemimah missed of WBBL to stand in solidarity with Smriti Mandhana. Suniel Shetty shared a newspaper clipping that read, "Jemimah opts out of WBBL to be by Mandhana's side." He further praised Rodrigues for such true friendship.

Suniel Shetty praises Jemimah

"Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full. Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti's side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine," he said on social media with the clipping.

The vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket has received a lot of support and love from all corners on social media. RJ Mahvash also took a dig at Palash Muchhal and urged her "girlies" to save her and expose the DMs if her future husband does something like this. She also added that one could also send her the chats and she would make them public herself. Mahvash said she would "launch" her would-be husband on social media to be investigated.