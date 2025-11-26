The speculations and controversies around Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding seem to be far from over. From cheating accusations to old proposal videos of Palash Muchhal, netizens have been digging out his old social media posts. This comes amid Smriti Mandhana having deleted all her pre-wedding and proposal videos and pictures.

Smriti's father back home

At first, there were reports of the wedding being postponed owing to Smriti Mandhana's father suffering heart-attack-like symptoms. He was rushed to a hospital where he was admitted. However, two days after admission, he has now been discharged. Mandhana's father is now back home. But, there has been no official statement from the family on the cheating allegations and if the wedding has been called off.

Palak Muchhal seeks privacy

Amid all this, Palash's sister and popular singer, Palak Muchhal has sought privacy for the family from fans. She mentioned that the wedding has been postponed due to Smriti's father's health but gave no update on when the wedding would take place. She also didn't share any statement on cheating allegations surrounding her brother.

"Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time," she wrote.

Palash Muchhal trends

Palash Muchhal's name has dominated social media trends, with people slamming him left, right, and center. Social media has launched a virtual moral attack on Palash and has been targeting his family members too. Singer Palak Muchhal has not been spared either. On the other hand, fans have hailed Smriti for the "close shave" and asked her to move on.

Now, what new twists and turns will this wedding mystery bring remains to be seen in the coming days.