The Indian women's cricket team left the whole nation in a state of euphoria and outpour of emotions with their World Cup victory. The women's cricket team lifted the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 title and the trophy in a historic win. From PM Modi to veterans like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar; there has been no dearth of congratulatory messages for the team.

From Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan; celebs have been going emotional and gaga over team India's victory. Let's take a look at who said what.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who was at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) today, also took a moment to congratulate the women-in-blue. "I will talk about India's spectacular victory in cricket. All of India is overjoyed with the success of its cricket team. This is India's first Women's World Cup. I congratulate our women's cricket team. We are proud of you. Your success will inspire millions of young people across the country," PM Modi said.

Abhishek Bachchan: "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! world champions. Well done ladies."

Suniel Shetty: "Sweat. Spirit. Grit. Sheer Heart. And that's how HISTORY got a glow-up! Our Women in Blue didn't chase glory - they owned it. For every little girl with a dream, and every single Indian out there, say it loud - WE ARE WORRLDD CHAMPIONS."

Ajay Devgn: "A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!"

Priyanka Chopra: "I grew up watching the heroes in blue... tonight, they all look like her. World champions. Congratulations team India."

Anushka Sharma: "You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement."

Hrithik Roshan: "Jeet gaye!! HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women's Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more.. All my love & respect."

Shraddha Kapoor: "For decades, sirf parents se sunte the what 1983 felt like. Humein humara ye wala moment dene ke liye Thank you girls (We used to hear the stories about the emotion our parents felt after India won World Cup in 1983. Thank you for giving us that moment). This is for generations."

Kareena Kapoor: Bebo also shared a snippet from the match's victory moment in her Instagram stories and wrote, "Still crying tears of joy," with a heart emoji.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma, who was in the stadium, stood up and could be seen getting emotional as Team India lifted the trophy.

Virat Kohli: "The girls have created history and I couldn't be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat."

Sachin Tendulkar: "1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women's Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women's cricket. Well done, Team India. You've made the whole nation proud."