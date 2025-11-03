It was a night of undeterred spirit and perseverance as the Indian Women Cricket's team clinched the World Cup 2025 by beating South Africa. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the iconic match that took place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, witnessed India defeating SA by 52 runs. From tears, emotional moments to celebrations; the night witnessed it all!

Jhulan Goswami cries

For Jhulan Goswami, who saw the WC slip away from her hands two times (2005, 2017); it was a moment of redemption and pure euphoria. Harmanpreet along with the women-in-blue handed over the trophy Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami during the victory lap. The player with the record for taking more than 200 ODI wickets, hugged Smriti Mandhana and broke down.

Mithai Raj emotional

Mithali, under whom many of the current team members debuted, could only say "Thank you" as her throat choked and she felt overwhelmed.

Pratika Rawal's wheelchair dance

Another highlight was Pratika Rawal joining the team in a wheelchair due to her injury. The vital member of the team, arrived in a wheelchair and the whole team rushed towards her and circled her. As the music played and they all danced around Pratika; the historic win became even more special.

Reema Malhotra sings

Former cricketer Reema Malhotra couldn't stop but sing "Sadda Haq Aethe Rakh" as the Indian team handed her the trophy. The song from 'Rockstar' depicted the longing team India had for the big win.

Kohli congratulates

Virat Kohli was one of the first ones to congratulate the team. He wrote, "The girls have created history and I couldn't be more proud as an Indian to see the hard work of so many years come to life finally. They deserve all the applause and a big congratulations to Harman and the whole team for achieving this historic feat."

Kohli further added, "Also congratulations to the whole squad and the management for the work behind the scenes. Well done India. Enjoy the moment to the fullest. This will inspire generations of girls to take up the sport in our country. Jai Hind."