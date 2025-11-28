From Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff to even Aamir Khan; several Bollywood celebs have moved down south in search of better roles. But, Suniel Shetty says, he would stay away from the films made in South despite being bombarded with offers. The 'Dhadkan' actor said in an interview that the southern film makers take Hindi film actors and give them the role of antagonists in their movies.

What makes him reject

Something that Shetty doesn't approve of. Suniel Shetty was in an interaction with Lallantop where he raised his concern. "I do get offers (from the South), but unfortunately, what happens is, you will notice this trend that we get offers for negative roles. They want to cast the Hindi heroes as powerful from an antagonistic point of view, (they say) that's good for the screen and for the audience. And that is one thing that I don't like," he said.

Why the exception

However, Suniel Shetty did do two films down South. Firstly, for getting the opportunity to work with Rajinikanth and in the second one to boost the film's reach. "I did a film with Rajini sir, only because I wanted to tick that box of having worked with him. Recently, I did a small Tulu film just to encourage the film, which is doing really well, it's called Jai... Today, there is no language barrier. If there is a barrier, then it's perhaps because of the content. If your content is good, it will cross all barriers," he added.

Suniel Shetty has his kitty full. The actor was recently seen in Hunter 2 along with Jackie Shroff. He will next be seen in 'Welcome to The Jungle' with Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and many others. Apart from this, Shetty will be back in 'Hera Pheri 3' which will bring the trio of him, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal together again in Priyadarshan's cult classic.