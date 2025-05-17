'She was strong': Suniel Shetty praises daughter Athiya for choosing natural birth instead of C-section

Popular celebrity couple, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, welcomed their first child in March this year. The couple named their daughter Evaarah.

Doting grandfather and actor Suniel Shetty, in a light-hearted conversation, shared how his daughter is now a mother and how motherhood has changed her. He also expressed that his granddaughter is now the sole reason for his happiness. Suniel proudly mentioned that he is especially proud of Athiya for opting for a natural delivery.

In a recent interview with News18, Suniel Shetty praised Athiya's choice to have a natural birth and called her an "amazing mother."

He said, "These days, many people prefer the easier option of a C-section, but she didn't. She went through a natural delivery. I remember the nurses and doctors at the hospital saying it was amazing how she handled everything. As her father, that really touched me. I thought, 'Wow, she's truly ready!' Athiya was very strong to go through it."

Suniel also called Athiya a wonderful mother, adding, "Her mom is a strong woman, and I think Athiya got that strength from her. I have to say, Athiya is such a lovely mother. She has never looked stressed or tired. She's taken on motherhood so naturally, like a fish to water. She's truly amazing. Every father sees his daughter as a little girl, and I did too, and I wondered if she could handle being a mom. But she's done an unbelievable job!"

Work Front

Suniel Shetty will next be seen in the historical action film Kesari Veer, directed by Prince Dhiman. The film marks Sooraj Pancholi's comeback and also features Vivek Oberoi, Barkha Bisht, Aruna Irani, and Akanksha Sharma in pivotal roles. Kesari Veer is slated to release in cinemas on May 23.

