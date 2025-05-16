It's been a challenging year for actor Dipika Kakar. After a five-year hiatus, she made a comeback on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India but had to quit midway after being diagnosed with lymph node swelling, which caused difficulty in moving her arm.

Months after recovering from that issue, and following treatment and a wellness period, Dipika was diagnosed in May with a tennis ball-sized tumor in her liver.

On Thursday, Dipika's husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed that she had recently been experiencing stomach pain, which they initially assumed was acidity. After consulting their family doctor and undergoing blood tests, it was found that she had an infection. Further investigation via a CT scan revealed a tumor in the left lobe of her liver, approximately the size of a tennis ball.

Shoaib shared, "Our doctor asked us to visit again, and when we met him, he recommended a CT scan. The scan showed that Dipika has a tumor in the left lobe of her liver. It's quite large, like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us."

He added that doctors have advised hospitalization for further treatment. While initial reports suggest the tumour is benign, some test results are still pending. Dipika is expected to undergo surgery soon at Kokilaben Hospital, with further treatment to be determined after consultation with a liver specialist.

Shoaib also expressed concern for their son, Ruhaan, who is not used to being apart from his mother. He requested fans to pray for Dipika's speedy recovery.

He said, "Most reports so far indicate it's not cancer, but we are awaiting one crucial report this week to be absolutely sure."

Shoaib added emotionally, "This was Dipika's first thought when she saw the report—that it might be cancer. She started crying... Please pray for us. I want to request even our haters—you can hate us, abuse us, but right now, please pray for us."

Watch: Shoaib and Dipika's Emotional Hospital Visit

On Friday, after the news went viral, the couple was spotted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. A video showing the two walking hand-in-hand, visibly emotional, has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Shoaib is seen tightly holding Dipika's hand as they walk into the hospital. At one point, he is also seen gesturing to the paparazzi, requesting them not to click their photos or record videos, asking for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.

Take a look:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's relationship has been cherished by fans for years. After her separation from her first husband, Raunak Samson, in 2015, Dipika met Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Ruhaan, in 2023.