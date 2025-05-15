Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have set strict rules against photographing or filming their children, Vamika and Akaay. Their no-photo policy is largely respected by both Indian and international media. However, fans occasionally break the rule by recording or clicking the family in public spaces.

Despite repeated requests from Anushka and Virat, a candid video of the couple with their children has taken social media by storm.

In the viral clip, Anushka is seen at her maternal home in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, cradling her one-year-old son Akaay, while her four-year-old daughter Vamika stands beside her grandmother (nani). The video shows Anushka warmly greeting her mother, who then gently takes baby Akaay in her arms. Meanwhile, Vamika is seen playfully interacting with her little brother, making adorable gestures.

The clip also features glimpses of Virat Kohli walking around the premises. The heartwarming visuals of Anushka, her mother, and the children have left the internet gushing.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say:

A user mentioned, "So sweet and grounded!"

The next one said, "This is what real family goals look like."

A section of social media users also praised the fan who respected the couple's privacy by covering the children's faces with stickers, adhering to Anushka and Virat's no-photo policy.

Meanwhile, Virat recently made headlines after announcing his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. His emotional farewell post on Instagram left fans teary-eyed.

The next day, Anushka and Virat were spotted seeking blessings from Premanand Maharaj at Vrindavan.

Personal life

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, in February 2024.