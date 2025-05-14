'No Photos of Gia, Jai or face Consequences': Preity Zinta's stern warning to paparazzi over twins' privacy

Lately, many celebrities and cricketers have adopted a no-photo policy for their children.

It all started with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have consistently refused to allow photos of their kids, Vamika and Akaay, to be shared publicly. Following the suit, stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor also requested privacy for their children. Most recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan has asked photographers not to click pictures of her sons, Jeh and Taimur, following the shocking stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan that deeply affected the Kapoor family and their fans in January 2025.

Now, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has also issued a warning to the paparazzi and media, urging them not to photograph her children.

Taking to social media, Preity revealed her fiercely protective side during an "Ask Me Anything" session on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, May 13. Despite her busy schedule, she took time to interact with fans, answering several questions about her personal and professional life and even shared some lesser-known facts about herself.

One of the fans asked her, "What's one thing fans don't know about you?" She replied, "I hate taking pictures in temples, early in the morning after a flight, in bathrooms and during security checks! Asking me for a photo is the best way to get a photo unless you are asking for pictures in the above situations. Taking my kid's pictures will bring out my Kali avatar; otherwise, I'm a happy person. Don't start making videos without my permission – it's actually very irritating – Just ask me politely & please leave my kids alone (folded hand emoji and heart emoji)."

In March this year, she revealed why she hides her kids face. Preity Zinta shared the Holi pictures along with a caption that read, "रंग बरसे Holi was incredibly special this year cuz we got to celebrate with the kids Here is a sneak peek #Happyholi #weekend #holi2025 #ting." A netizen commented on the post, and wrote, "Why hide kids faces ??" The actress politely responded to the social media user, and wrote, "I'm in the entertainment business not my kids so I'm letting them grow up normal & enjoy their childhood till I can manage uske baad Rab Rakha."

Meanwhile, actress Preity Zinta, who is also the co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Super Kings (PBKS), faced an unexpected situation when a match was called off and temporarily suspended due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The incident occurred on May 10 during the ongoing PBKS vs DC match in Dharamshala. Amid heightened security concerns, Preity Zinta addressed the crowd at the stadium and urged everyone to vacate the premises for their safety.

After reaching her destination safely, Preity took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to the authorities.

"Finally back home after a crazy last few days," she wrote. She continued, "A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway Minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams, all officials, and families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way."

She also extended her thanks to the BCCI and IPL authorities for handling the tense situation in an organised and efficient manner. Additionally, she praised the people of Dharamshala for evacuating the stadium calmly and without panic. Preity ended her note by apologizing to fans for not being able to meet photo requests under the circumstances.

However, the interrupted PBKS vs DC game is now scheduled to be played on May 24 in Jaipur. The IPL 2025 season will officially resume on May 17, and the finale, which was originally slated for May 25, has now been pushed to June 3.

Coming back to Preity's personal life, the actress got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.