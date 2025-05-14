And the wait is over! Aamir Khan is back with yet another banger — Sitaare Zameen Par. The trailer for the film was released today, May 13 (Tuesday). This upcoming sports drama is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy Campeones (Champions in English), and it is directed by RS Prasanna.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, which remains the only film directed by Aamir Khan to date. The movie is slated for release in cinemas on June 20, 2025.

The 3-minute-and-30-second-long trailer introduces us to Aamir Khan's character, who unexpectedly becomes the coach of a basketball team made up of intellectually disabled individuals. The story follows his journey as he trains them for the National Championship. This slice-of-life film also explores how he motivates his team and helps them find purpose and direction. Certain moments in the trailer are sure to leave you teary-eyed, while others will bring a smile to your face.

In addition to Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par features a strong ensemble cast, including Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala.

Netizens are in awe of Aamir Khan's nuanced performance, praising his perfect body language and expressive acting. A section of fans has already dubbed Sitaare Zameen Par a "blockbuster in the making."

A user wrote, "From 'Taare' to 'Sitaare'—the journey continues. A tribute to every unique soul out there. "

Another user said, "Aamir Khan once again proves why he's in a league of his own. The trailer is a perfect blend of emotion, humour, and depth. Looking forward to another thought-provoking masterpiece. Cinema with a purpose is back!"

The third one said, "What a heartwarming and uplifting trailer! Can't wait to see how each 'Sitaare' shines on the big screen."

The fourth one mentioned, "What a fantastic Trailer .. can't wait to see the movie .. Aamir Khan is a Master and this movie is his Masterpiece.. the OG Aamir Khan Returns.."

The fifth one said, "Aamir Khan once again proves why he's in a league of his own. The trailer is a perfect blend of emotion, humour, and depth. Looking forward to another thought-provoking masterpiece. Cinema with a purpose is back."