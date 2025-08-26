Actor Suniel Shetty, often praised for his calm demeanor, kindness, and generosity, is usually seen interacting warmly with paparazzi and taking mimicry in good spirit. However, at a recent event, the actor lost his cool and called out a mimicry artist for poorly imitating his style.

In a viral video from an event in Bhopal, a mimicry artist attempted to impress Shetty by aping him, but what was meant to be fun entertainment left the actor far from amused. The clip has gone viral on social media.

The actor told the performer, "Ye bhaisahab tab se alag alag dialogue bol rahe hain jo meri aawaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai, tab ek mard ki tarah bolta hai. Ye ek bachche ki tarah bol raha tha."

Translation: "This gentleman has been saying dialogues that don't even match my voice. I've never seen worse mimicry. When Suniel Shetty speaks, he speaks like a man. This one was speaking like a child".

He further added, "Jab aap mimicry karte ho toh achhi karni chahiye. Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye kisi ki" ("When you mimic, you should do it well. You shouldn't do bad mimicry of anyone").

When the artist apologised, claiming he wasn't even trying to imitate him, Shetty replied, "Koshish karna bhi mat, beta. Abhi Suniel Shetty banne mein bahut time hai. Baal baandhne se kuchh nahi hota" ("Don't even try, son. You have a long way to go before you can become Suniel Shetty. Just tying your hair doesn't make you one").

He also quipped that the mimic hadn't watched his action films and warned he could "demonstrate" if needed, drawing loud cheers from the crowd while the artist looked embarrassed.

Netizens react

While the live audience enjoyed the moment, many online users criticized Shetty for humiliating the performer.

One commented, "Another Govinda in the making?"

Another wrote, "He's getting old and irrelevant... a narc's nightmare."

A few months ago, Shetty also drew flak for saying C-section deliveries were an "easier option" compared to natural childbirth, while praising his daughter Athiya Shetty for opting for the latter.

Work front

Shetty, who made his debut with Balwaan (1992), went on to star in hits like Mohra, Border, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Main Hoon Na. More recently, he appeared in Kesari Veer and the Amazon MX Player series Hunter: Season 2. He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.