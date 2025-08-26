'He made dirty jokes on me': Bobby Darling alleges Kapil Sharma ignored her when she begged for work

Popular actor Bobby Darling has always been open about her struggles in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has candidly spoken about her sex reassignment surgery, her sexual orientation, and how these deeply impacted her career.

Recently, in an interview with Telly Masala, Bobby recalled how she once became the subject of jokes on comedian Kapil Sharma's show. She further alleged that Kapil ignored her when she reached out to him for work.

Bobby Darling on people mocking her

Speaking about her experience, Bobby said, "Nahi, aise dekhte the mereko gandi nighahon se kyunki tab koi itna janta bhi nahi tha LGBTQ ke baare mein. Aur aaj vohi actors aake mere roles kar rahe hain Kapil ke show mein. Vohi sab the jo mera mazak udaate the aur aaj mere roles karke apna kitchen chalate hain."

(No, they used to look at me with dirty eyes because back then, people didn't know much about the LGBTQ community. And today, those same actors are playing my roles on Kapil's show. These are the same people who once mocked me, but now they make a living performing roles like mine.)

Bobby Darling: "Kapil Sharma ignored my messages"

Bobby claimed she reached out to Kapil Sharma for work but never received a response, "Maine kaha Kapil, ek time tha jab tu struggle kar raha tha. Mera naam leke tune gande-gande jokes banaye, logon ko hasaya, main khush hoti thi. Lekin ab mujhe teri zarurat hai, help kar. Kapil Sharma, I am not begging for money; I am begging for work. He never replied to my messages."

She went on to add, "Reply Kudrat ne de diya jo yeh sab attack ho rahe hain café pe. Maine tujhse kaam maanga tha, tune mujhe dhutkar diya. You didn't even acknowledge my message. Tumhare saath aisa hi hoga."(Destiny itself has given the reply with all these attacks happening at the café. I had asked you for work, but you rejected me and ignored my message. The same will happen with you.)

About Bobby Darling

Bobby Darling is made for her stint in films like Style, Chalte Chalte, Page 3, and Kya Kool Hain Hum. While many of her roles were comic or stereotypical portrayals, Bobby embraced them with confidence and used the visibility to bring attention to the LGBTQ+ community at a time when awareness was limited in India. She also appeared in popular television shows such as Bigg Boss 1, where her candidness and bold persona made her a household name.