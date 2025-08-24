'Just because I don't flatter you…': Nikki Tamboli reacts to Usha Nadkarni's 'They are big people' remark

Actors Usha Nadkarni and Nikki Tamboli were seen together on Celebrity MasterChef. The two never really got along, and several videos of their verbal spats often went viral. While Usha maintained that Nikki was always argumentative, Nikki was seen raising her voice on the show to prove her point and counter the senior actor.

Recently, in an interview, Usha Nadkarni was asked about Nikki. She remarked that Nikki never initiated conversations with her and often came across as reserved and snooty. During her podcast with Pinkvilla, Usha made an annoyed expression and said, "She is a huge star according to herself; in her eyes, we are nobody, so let's not talk about her. I don't talk too much to big people because they don't talk, and she never mingles around."

Now, Nikki has clarified her stance on Usha Nadkarni's remarks and responded strongly. Speaking with heartfelt clarity, Nikki said, "I have huge respect for Usha ji. But just because you are senior and I am junior, and I don't flatter you or say yes to everything, doesn't mean you can say anything about me. Please don't judge me as egoistic—I know my personality and so do my fans. Apart from the respect I have for you, no one else has the right to judge me."

She further added, "It's not easy to emerge as the first runner-up in such a tough show. But I did it by being myself. It's not in my nature to flatter people for acceptance. My fans love me for the person I truly am, and that emotional bond with them is my real strength."

About Usha Nadkarni's professional front

Usha Nadkarni rose to fame with Ektaa Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, where she played Sushant Singh Rajput's mother. Despite portraying a negative character, she received immense love from audiences and shared a close bond with Sushant in real life. She has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss Marathi 1 and Celebrity MasterChef, where she was eliminated before the semi-finals. Besides Pavitra Rishta and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, she has featured in popular shows like Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Kuchh Is Tara, and many more.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli recently celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Arbaaz. The couple enjoyed a cozy celebration filled with love and romance, sharing glimpses on social media. Nikki stunned in beachwear, oozing glamour in her special birthday moments.