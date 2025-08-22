After dominating television, Kapil Sharma ventured into a new comedy format with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. However, the show, which lasted only four months, struggled to achieve the same level of success. The first season featured several high-profile guests, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, and Rohit Sharma, among others.

The second season, released just two months ago, also welcomed big names such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rohit Sharma, Narayan Murthy, Sudha Murthy, Zomato's CEO and his wife. Despite this star-studded lineup, the show failed to impress audiences and instead drew criticism for multiple reasons, ranging from Sunil Grover's uncomfortable one-liners aimed at guests to Kapil's controversial remarks, which included racist jokes and body-shaming celebrities on his couch.

Now, the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is streaming on Netflix. But much like the previous two seasons, it has also failed to garner significant viewership. To amp up traction, it seems the makers have decided to spice up the drama.

A video of Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda getting into a heated argument on the sets surfaced online.

The clip begins with Kiku saying, "Timepass kar raha hu?" To this, Krushna snaps back, "To phir theek hai, aap kar lo. Aap kar lo bhai, koi problem nahi hai. Main jaata hu yaha se."

Kiku responds, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lo pehle."

Krushna then tries to soften things, saying, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice." But Kiku replies, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se le rahe ho."

In the clip, the two can be seen surrounded by the crew, who try to calm them down. Kapil, however, is nowhere to be seen.

The video has sparked mixed reactions. While some fans were reminded of Kapil and Sunil Grover's infamous fallout and feared another major rift, others suspected it was staged.

One user commented, "I think they are both good friends. Itna time se dono show par saath hain, I don't think it's real. Socha hoga chalo prank karte hain video banake."

Another wrote, "Itne saare log fake nahi hote... It's a real argument."

Other reactions ranged from calling it a "scripted fight" and "publicity stunt".

A comment read, "You guys don't fight now, please. We already suffered when Sunil Grover had a fight. We waited seven years."

"It's a PR stunt! It's a promotion for something that is coming later," wrote a fan.

Another wondered if it was a "new gimmick to increase TRP."

The next one wrote, "Publicity stunt as Kapil's Netflix show doesn't have much TRP." Meanwhile, a person commented, "Looks like a prank."

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will feature a panel of successful entrepreneurs, including Ankur Warikoo, Aman Gupta (boAt co-founder), his wife Pia (Associate Dean of Undergraduate Student Success at CBA), Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder of Mamaearth's parent company Honasa Consumer), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms), and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO of Paytm).