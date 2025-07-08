The fourth season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, began airing last month. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the franchise has seen three previous cult seasons, the first featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, followed by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the second and third seasons.

However, season four got a lukewarm start. The buzz around the show hasn't matched the hype of earlier seasons, and viewers have expressed disappointment with the chemistry between the new lead pair. Despite the fresh pairing, many netizens feel Harshad and Shivangi lack the spark that Ram and Sakshi brought to the screen.

With each passing day, the show is ramping up dramatic twists and adding sensuous moments. to garner viewers' attention.

One such scene, now going viral, features Harshad Chopda's character, Rishabh, dressed in a dhoti for a traditional function. In the scene, Shivangi Joshi's character, Bhagashree, is seen getting close to him as she helps him drape the dhoti. Harshad appears shirtless, flaunting his abs, adding an intimate and sensuous touch to the moment.

A still from the scene has surfaced on Reddit, sparking conversations among fans. The dhoti moment has even drawn comparisons to Ranbir Kapoor's iconic towel dance from Saawariya.

This isn't the first time bold scenes have made their way to Indian television. The iconic consummation scene and lip-lock between Ram and Priya in the original Bade Achhe Lagte Hain that broke long-held norms in TV storytelling.